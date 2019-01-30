Yahoo hack settlement thrown out of court for missing the point of suing

YAHOO HAS had proposals to settle legal action brought after its mega-data-breach of 2016 thrown out for being vague and frivolous on both sides.

Judge Lucy Koh, probably best known to INQ readers as the presiding official at the patent war hearings of Samsung and Apple, told the company that if it wasn't going to disclose exactly how much the payout would be, she would have to turf it out, reports Courthouse News.

"The proposed notice does not disclose the costs of credit monitoring services or costs for class notice and settlement administration, and does not disclose the total size of the settlement fund," said Judge Koh in her 24-page ruling.

Koh has already admonished both sides in the case at the last hearing in November, even going so far as to accuse plaintiffs as being more interested in the money than actually investigating what happened. Which they may well have been, but it's not quite the point.

In her ruling this week, she added that even if Yahoo had given firm settlement figures, she felt the attorney fees being demanded by the plaintiff's lawyers were rather excessive - citing 32 legal firms claiming for their clients, but only five of them authorised to work on the case.

She also adds that the ‘quality of the work' justified their fees, with their case built on several previous Silicon Valley cases without anything ‘particularly novel'.

But her biggest criticism was that the proposed settlement doesn't actually commit Yahoo, now part of Verizon, to improving anything in their security. It's worth noting that Yahoo Mail still doesn't have encryption as standard on its webmail service, years after its rivals upgraded.

"As a result of the lack of specific increases in budget or number of employees and the vague commitments as to changed business practices, the court cannot adequately consider the benefits offered to the class in settlement," she said.

The original claim made in the class action suit was $22m. The settlement, whatever it was, will now have to be renegotiated before being represented to Judge Koh. μ