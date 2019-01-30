AMD's Radeon 7 topples Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 in leaked benchmarks

The Radeon VII could soon be the king of the graphics card hill

AMD'S RADEON VII looks to be a serious contender in the GPU world, as leaked benchmarks show it serving some pixel-pushing smackdown to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080.

The benchmarks have been prematurely posted on the 3DMark website, which points towards an unrecognised graphics card with configurations that would suggest it's AMD's high-end Radeon GPU, chewing through the various Fire Strike benchmarks 3DMark has to offer.

In Fire Strike Extreme 1.1, the Radeon VII scored 12,224 when paired with an Intel Core i9-9900K processor; in the same benchmarks but using a Ryzen 7 2700X it scored 12,141; in the Fire Strike Ultra 1.1 test is scored 6,707; in the Fire Strike 1.1 the Radeon VII hit a score of 19,210.

According to both Videocardz and TechRadar, which both have access to a GeForce RTX 2080, the Radeon VII has Nvidia's second more powerful consumer graphics card beaten in the benchmarks. The RTX 2080 tends to get a Fire Strike Performance benchmark score of 26,800, while according to a tweet by benchmark leaking Twitter account APISAK, the Radeon VII scores 27,400.

AMD Radeon VII



Graphics Score

FS - 27400

FSE - 13400

FSU - 6800

TS - 8700 — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) 29 January 2019

A lot depends on the what type of machine the graphics card is being paired with, and TechRadar notes that the Radeon VII is slower than the RTX 2080 in Full HD gaming but tears ahead of in 4K performance. Videocardz claims the Radeon VII has the RTX 2080 beaten in both cases.

Given the graphics card is not explicitly listed as a Radeon VII, we'll have to take the leaked benchmarks with a hefty pinch of salt. But they do promise a hefty dose of performance will be on tap in the Radeon VII when it comes to the market.

It might not have the bells and whistles of Nvidia's Turing-based RTX cards, such as ray-tracing and deep learning supersampling, but a lot of PC builders and gamers are more concerned with top-of-the-line performance, and in that case, the Radeon VII could be the card to beat in 2019. µ