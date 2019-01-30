Microsoft is killing of Internet Explorer 10 once and for all next year

Yeah, we're not entirely sure how this works either....

MICROSOFT HAS announced that version 10 of its ageing Internet Explorer web browser is ready for the glue factory.

From 2016, the company has only provided support for the (final) version of Internet Explorer, version 11, and of course Microsoft Edge. Not that a lot of people were concerned.

The exceptions to this are Windows Server 2012 and Windows 8 Embedded (we know, we didn't know that was still a thing either), which will now be supported until January 2020.

This is because neither of these variants is capable of running IE11 - but Microsoft has given itself a year to rectify that, so it can kill of IE10 completely.

A notice on the Microsoft site says: "Beginning January 12, 2016, only the most current version of Internet Explorer available for a supported operating system will receive technical supports and security updates. Internet Explorer 11 is the last version of Internet Explorer, and will continue to receive security updates, compatibility fixes, and technical support on Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10."

That advice has been expanded to advise users of those versions of Windows on extended support that their time is coming too, at the same time as Windows 7 reaches end of life, as it happens.

Microsoft expects to have IE11 ready for testing on enterprise systems in Q2. It will be a downloadable option to begin with but will be automatically pushed to all systems later in the year, as the great shutdown begins.

The big problem, of course, is that many companies are still on IE10 for a reason and will be reticent to make the big switch.

Well, in short, tough, though IE11 does have an IE10 compatibility mode which should cover most, if not all bases.

In an ideal world, Microsoft would love to get everyone using its Edge browser, but now is probably not the time to make that particular switch, given that it is being given a complete rewrite in the coming months to run on Google's open source Chromium engine.

Given Microsoft's spectacular propensity for borkage in recent months, we'd hang fire on any bespoke web apps until we see how the new version goes down, and how Microsoft plans to give it some level of cross-compatibility with IE11. μ