FaceTime bug was uncovered by a 14-year-old Fortnite player

THE DEVASTATING BUG affecting Apple's FaceTime service was allegedly uncovered by a, er, 14-year-old kid.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Grant Thompson and his mother Michele spent more than a week trying to contact Apple about the FaceTime bug, which lets iPhone users hear audio from others - and in some cases video - even if they never answer the call.

Thompson, from Arizona, was "setting up a FaceTime chat with friends ahead of a Fortnite videogame-playing session when he stumbled on the bug" after noticing that he could hear audio from friends who had yet to join the call.

Grant quickly told his mother and the pair spent a week trying to contact Apple to warn them about the issue; they reportedly flung emails, Facebook Messages, several tweets and even a fax in Apple's direction.

They eventually discovered they needed a developer account to report the bug and did manage to communicate via email with Apple's security team. But the duo didn't feel like Apple took the issue seriously until word of the glitch started going viral on social media.

In a Facebook post, the mother said her son wanted an "iPhone X, a MacBook and a new pair of AirPods," for the discovery.

Since finally making the bug public this week, Apple has disabled access to its Group FaceTime feature, which should prevent anyone from exploiting the bug until it rolls out a proper fix.

In a statement, the company said it's "aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week." µ