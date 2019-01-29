Apple is supposedly working on a game streaming service

APPLE COULD BE GETTING INTO the game streaming, er, game as it's reportedly putting together a service that's like Netflix for games.

Naturally, none of this has come from Apple directly, rather five loose-lipped types who planned to non-cheese related site Cheddar. The service will supposedly allow Apple fans who are willing to pay a subscription fee to play a bundle of streamed games.

Apparently, Tim Cook's crew have been in discussions with game developers to get them on board, and have been gabbling away since the second half of 2018.

Now stop us if you've heard this one before; it's because you have. Amazon is apparently doing the same thing, Microsoft wants to pipe Xbox games all over the place with Project XCloud and Nvidia has the game streaming service GeForce Now in beta.

But all those firms have the tech and infrastructure to support such services; Amazon already offers a video and music streaming service, and Microsoft pipes Office 365 all over the place, with both firms using their massive cloud footprint to do so.

Apple has some experience of music streaming with Apple Music, but it's one thing streaming some tunes and something completely different when it comes to piping high-definition games to people with as little latency as possible; you know, like a knife to a gunfight situation.

Then again, it's not clear if Apple will squirt high-end games down its service, or opt for mobile games and lower end titles used for eSports, such as Fortnite.

But in fairness to Tim Cook and pals, Apple does know its onions when it comes to delivering slick software and neat user interfaces. So there's scope for it to create a neat game streaming service that stands out from other ones currently in the market or on the horizon.

However, given Apple might be coming late to the game streaming world, one might argue that this is another example that Cupertino has lost a bit of its innovative and almost-first-to-come-up-with-that-but-done-it-well streak, which has been fading for a while. We only hope some new *ahem* affordable iPads mix things up a bit. µ