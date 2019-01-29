US hits Huawei with 23 charges that go 'all the way to the top'

HUAWEI'S WORST WEEK (well, two months, technically) is continuing as the US files charges of fraud against the Chinese tech giant.

The company has lodged protests after the US Justice Department issued a total of 23 charges across two grand juries in Seattle and New York.

As previously reported, the company is accused of fraud, including the theft of intellectual copyright from its partners, most notably T-Mobile, where evidence of photos of Huawei employees posing with a prototype T-Mobile robot were cited. In addition, accusations of trade with Iran in breach of bans on such activity have also been levied.

It's thought Huawei funnelled the deals through a fake subsiduary to disguse them. Further charges of fraud against US banks, who were allegedly hoodwinked over the Iran deal, have been filed in addition.

Last month, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada and detained under house arrest in relation to the Iran charges. US officials said that the charges go "all the way to the top" of Huawei. Extradition to the US is expected imminently for Ms Meng.

The news could have far-reaching consequences across the world, with Asian stocks sliding overnight, with speculation that the move takes us even further from any trade agreement between China and America.

The charges come at the start of a two-day meeting to hammer out a deal between the sparring nations and this is unlikely to smooth the sailing.

For its part, Huawei has hit back, with the Chinese government calling the charges "unfair and immoral" and Huawei stating them as related to a conspiracy to suppress Chinese companies from operating, adding it was disappointed.

The Chinese authorities also accused the US government of using its power to "blacken" some Chinese companies, referring to Huawei, but also the recent moves that came close to killing off fellow telecoms company ZTE to the point that they couldn't even fix their toilets.

The news comes as the US seems to be putting pressure on its allies to act as it has done, by banning Huawei-made infrastructure from their 5G networks, currently under instruction.

Several countries have already acted, and whilst the UK is not one of them (probably too busy with Brexit), main telecoms provider BT has confirmed that it will not use Huawei kit, and will retroactively remove existing equipment from its 4G networks.

As if that didn't look bad enough, the Polish sales director of the company was arrested earlier this month on spying charges, though these are not thought to be related to his now-defunct relationship with Huawei. μ