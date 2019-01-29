Apple's iOS 12.2 dev beta 'confirms' incoming iPads, iPod Touch

An iPad Mini 5 could finally be on the way

APPLE'S BETA RELEASE of iOS 12.2 has all-but-confirmed that the firm is prepping a host of new iPads and a new iPod Touch.

As spotted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith, Apple's dev beta references four new iPad models, all of which are listed as variants of "iPad11", showing both WiFi and cellular variants of the same device. He notes that the mysterious tablets will likely arrive as new iPad Minis and 9.7in iPads, neither of which will offer Face ID.

This comes just days after Apple registered seven new iPad models with the Eurasian Economic Commission, which typically foreshadows the release of new Apple products.

This discovery also just weeks after a Digitimes report claimed that Apple has contacted two suppliers to produce touchscreen panels for two new iPads: the iPad Mini 5 and a refreshed entry-level iPad.

The long-awaited Mini refresh (the iPad Mini 4 was released in September 2015) will reportedly offer "an upgraded processor and a lower-cost panel", and a separate Chinese media report claims the device unlikely to see a major hardware design as Apple looks to keep costs down and hit a lower price point.

This same report suggests that the entry-level iPad refresh could see its 9.7in screen replaced by a larger, 10in panel that will support Apple's second-generation Apple Pencil. It's also expected to retain the same £319 price-tag of its 10-month-old predecessor.

On his code-trawl, Troughton-Smith also found mention of an "iPod 9.1", likely a new iPod Touch given the sixth-generation device is called iPod 7,1. No further details were hidden in the code, other than the fact the device won't offer Touch ID or Face ID.

If Apple's sticks to its usual scheduling, the iPad Mini 5, new entry-level iPad and seventh-generation iPod Touch will likely make an official appearance in March, perhaps alongside the firm's long-awaited AirPower charging mat. µ