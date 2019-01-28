This nearly-finished Zelda game built in Doom is begging for people to finish it

IF YOU'VE been a regular visitor to this site over the last couple of decades, you'lll probably know that one of our guilty pleasures is "things running on things they weren't supposed to run on".

In the past we've featured Doom running on a cash machine, Windows XP running on a smartwatch and even a fully functioning mock-up of a micro-chip running inside Minecraft.

Today's entry to the canon combines a little bit of all three, because a modder, known as Exkodius has been hard at work for the last three years, building his own mod of Nintendo classic ‘Legend of Zelda'.

Thing is, he's built it entirely inside Doom.

The result is something that looks authentically 8-bit with some of the modern twists, such as shadowing and 3D effects that we've already seen Nintendo themselves take to in games like Mario Odyssey.

But all is not well, because the story has come to light, not with a triumphant reveal, but a retirement.

The not-quite finished Zelda-in-Doom has reached a stopping point, with Exkodius stepping away from the project blaming time constraints, leaving behind the code and a demo of how it should look and pleading:

"I really hope someone with the passion or just the know how can have some use of this and maybe even finish it?".

Effectively, he/she/it has made the project open source, our favourite of all the sources, and tantalisingly says:

"I had a blast working on this. And who knows? Mabye one fine day i'll come back and poke at it some more ;P"

Maybe all is not lost, but in the meantime, it's open season if you fancy playing it, or working on bringing it nearer to completion. All you need is the files, hosted at moddb, and the DOOM.WAD file from your original copy of Doom. μ