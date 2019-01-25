Google Updates: Evesdrop Bots / I/O Hello / VOIP Voice

FRIDAY COMES but once a week, and when it does it brings…. well, lots of short Google stories, actually. If you want out full Google coverage, it can always be found here. As for the best of the rest of the week? Look no further.

And first up, its time to set your watches to stunning, as Google has officially confirmed that its annual I/O box social will take place, at the Mountain View campus from…. wait…. you didn't think it'd be that easy did you? There's a cryptic puzzle to solve to get the dates. For some reason. Off you pop then.

Oh, alright. It's 7-9 May.

Hey, remember last year, Google started letting artists and other celebrities post messages straight into the knowledge graph? Well, trust us, it happened. And now they've been added to Google Discover, which is apparently what we're calling the Google App news feed this week. If one of your favourites posts, you'll see it added as "Posted on Google". Of course, you can switch it off if you prefer.

On the "remember that feature?" front - Google Voice, which we all rather assumed was about to go to the great big Google Buzz conversation in the sky has seen a renissance in recent months and it's about to get even better. Google has promised that by the end of next week, everyone will be able to use VOIP for calls and messaging, after a long wait. Hooray!

Finally for this week (a lot of the stories have been covered in full at the link above), if you've tried using Google Call Screen, the Pixel exclusive feature that lets a bot intervene if you don't fancy talking about PPI with a student in Kirkcaldy, then try hitting one of the volume buttons. Apparently this will let you listen in on the conversation, which could be good for a giggle if nothing else. Something to do over the weekend, anyway. Avanti! μ