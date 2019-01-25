More money than sense? Turn your iPhone into a spoon with the Kickstarter nobody asked for

HAVE YOU EVER found yourself so far behind on the washing up that you've considered using your iPhone as a spoon?

Well, no more cleaning chunky minestrone from the lightning port for you! Introducing the sphoon_phork: a new and, we hope, satirical Kickstarter campaign that goes to show that the mantra "there's no such thing as a bad idea" is patently false. There is such a thing as a bad idea, and this is it.

The sphoon_phork is an iPhone case which holds a spoon (or "sphoon") and fork ("phork") on the back so you never need to use disposable cutlery again. Not just that: when you want to eat, you just plug in your utensil to the bottom of the case, and dig into your meal without having to look away from your Twitter feed, contemplate your life choices or confront that nagging feeling that consumerism may have gone too far.

It's perhaps telling that the video only shows people eating soup and little things that can easily be impaled. You can't imagine this being much use when presented with a 16oz ribeye, especially when the creators haven't bothered to include a knife (oh, go on then: phife).

If your first question upon reading this is "are you serious?", may we point you to the Kickstarter FAQ where the designers answer that with one word.

Currently, the sphoon_phork is planned to be compatible with the iPhone 7, 8, X and XS, but there are plans afoot to make it work with more iPhones along with the latest expensive Samsung Galaxy models, top-end Huaweis, both Pixel 3s and the Xperia XZ3.

That may be getting ahead of itself somewhat, though. At the time of writing just £192 has been pledged to this manifestly absurd idea. That's alarming, but reassuringly short of the £8,414 goal

Still, if you want to become backer number 16 then you can bag yourself a sphoon_phork at the low, low early-bird price of £22. You can expect delivery around June, in the unlikely event of it reaching its funding target. Until then, you'll just have to use an actual fork and spoon like a sucker. µ