Apple slices 200 employees off its secretive self-driving car arm

APPLE HAS APPARENTLY CULLED 200 employees who were working on whatever the heck it is that Cupertino is doing with self-driving cars.

CNBC reported that Apple's driverless car division, thought to be called Project Titan, has had some major restructuring which meant a deluge of workers were given the boot.

Not normally one to spill the beans on what it gets up to, Apple got to the core of the siltation and confirmed the layoffs to CNBC.

"We have an incredibly talented team working on autonomous systems and associated technologies at Apple. As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company, where they will support machine learning and other initiatives, across all of Apple," an Apple spokesperson said.

"We continue to believe there is a huge opportunity with autonomous systems, that Apple has unique capabilities to contribute, and that this is the most ambitious machine learning project ever."

While Google and other companies are pretty open about what they're doing with self-driving cars and autonomous system development, Apple has been typically secretive about its activities. But it has apparently been testing its driverless car tech on US roads, and apparently has one of the largest self-driving car fleets in America.

As it currently stands, it looks like Apple has moved away from making its own self-driving car to developing an anonymous driving system that can be plonked into other vehicles. Given making cars is a pretty challenging thing, the latter approach makes a lot more sense for Apple.

After all, Cupertino looks to already have a lot on its plate, what with a new iPad Mini expected to pop up soon and Tim Cook's crew looking at making their own chips for future MacBooks. µ