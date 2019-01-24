Microsoft Office has been experiencing substantial borkage in the UK

MICROSOFT HAS announced an early start to the weekend (maybe) as the Office 365 network appears to have gone to borksville for UK users.

Downdetector shows an increasing flurry of reports of outages, starting around 11am today, with more coming in minute-by-minute as we write. Some report that the issues started as early as 9.30am.

The issue also seems to have affected emails powered by Microsoft Exchange, with a number of people taking to Twitter to inform customers of alternative contact methods.

So far, we've no idea what's caused it, but it appears that we're looking for someone with an itchy finger at Microsoft UK as, almost without exception, the problems are on these noble shores, with the odd few reports from Europe, which could easily be people away on business.

At time of writing, we at INQ Towers remain unaffected, so it could be that, at least for now, it's isolated to certain server instances, not the whole ruddy lot.

Microsoft has released a statement saying:

"We're working to resolve difficulties some customers in Europe are experiencing when attempting to access Exchange Online. Admins can find status updates on the Admin Centre."

Not hugely enlightening, but hey. Once you get in there, though, we get a bit more joy with MS blaming "a subset of mailbox database infrastructure [which] became degraded, causing impact."

The latest info on Twitter explains further:

We've determined that a subset of Domain Controller infrastructure is unresponsive, resulting in user connection time outs. We're applying steps to mitigate the issue. More details can be found in the admin center published under EX172491. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 24, 2019

We'll keep you up to date as the story unfolds. It's the second recent incident for Office 365, which experienced another outage last November. μ