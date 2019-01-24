BRIT ROZZERS are moaning that crooks are escaping the scales of justice because the IT system nine police forces use in England and Wales is pretty borked.

Coppers talking under the proviso of anonymity told the Beeb's Victoria Derbyshire programme said the Athena system, which was supposed to speed up the detection of crimes, is "unfit for purpose".

The salty slices of bacon noted the system is overly complicated and crashed regularly, leading to some cases not being built in time to press charges or getting dropped due to not being up to scratch, essentially meaning some crimes escape justice.

"The first two weeks it was brought in were the worst two weeks of my entire career. It's overly bureaucratic. It doesn't understand the police investigative process at all. From day one, it malfunctioned. Four years on, it is still malfunctioning," said one of the chatty 50s.

"There have been incidents where charges have been dropped because of the inadequacies of the system. There have been cases of assaults, albeit fairly minor assaults, but these are still people who should be facing criminal charges," said another.

The crux of the system's problem is when it comes to building cases for the Crown Prosecution Services; apparently, the intelligence-gathering functions work well enough.

So ol' Stabber Harris and Axing Anna could be wandering free thanks to shonky police tech.

Northgate Public Services, the developers behind Athena, have apologised for the problems, which it said only covers "small areas" and that the devs are fixing the issues.

But one might argue that there shouldn't be such problems in the first place, given the systems cost the police £35m over the past decade.

Though it's worth noting that a joint response from the police forces noted the systems wasn't as bad as the coppers mouthing-off have said it is, noting the system has been "resilient and stable", though the statement added that "no system is perfect".

Police tech doesn't seem to be showering itself in praise of late, especially the pretty feeble facial recognition tech Londo's Met Police have been using. µ