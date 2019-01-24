Huawei to launch 5G foldable handset at MWC

Nobody is quite sure how it will look, yet

TROUBLED CHINESE tech giant Huawei has confirmed that it will be dealing one of the big draws at this year's MWC.

At the announcement of its 5G modem, the Balong 5000, Richard Yu, boss of the Consumer Business Group (that's the bit that isn't getting banned right left and centre) said "We look forward to seeing you in Barcelona in February, where we will launch the world's first 5G smartphone(s?) with foldable screen."

This was in Mandarin, so we're not completely clear if that's smartphone, singular, or smartphones, plural. We'll be intrigued to see.

There's no question that this represents a huge rout for anyone else launching at MWC - there's little sign of anyone else debuting a 5G AND foldable device, though many will be launching one or the other.

Huawei has always said that it wanted to be first to foldables, something that it didn't quite manage, after little known brand Covefefe Royole launched the FlexPai at CES. We weren't impressed.

The rumours surrounding Huawei's efforts are legion, but so far, we've heard that it'll be a five inch outer screen, folding out into a near-bezeless 8 inch screen, with a hole for the front camera.

Huawei has a lot to prove. With it's last two phones, the P20 and Mate 20 ranges, both receiving a glut of top honours, to launch something so cutting edge and have it get anything other than a massive reception.

Coupled with the ongoing ballad of its infrastructure division, which this week hinted it could pull out of countries altogether in favour of ones where it feels more welcome, this is a key launch for Huawei.

We will, of course, be on the ground at MWC ready to get our greedy mitts on the unnamed device as soon as Huawei lets us. Which will more than likely be its press conference on Sunday 24th February. μ