Nintendo Switch was the top-selling console in the US last year

IT'S-A SLICE OF HUMBLE PIE for Nintendo Switch naysayers, as demand for the Japanese gaming giant's hybrid console kept soaring in 2018.

In fact, the console was the top-selling games console in the US; that's counting both sales in value and the number of units shifted, according to figures collated by consumer market research group NPD.



"Nintendo Switch generated the highest December-month hardware dollar sales for a single platform since the Nintendo Wii in December 2009," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "And it achieved the highest December unit sales for a single platform since December 2010."

The reason for the December surge was credited to the release of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which became the best selling game in the franchise and helped Nintendo rake in the sales and beat the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as the best-selling console in 2018.

"Annual unit and dollar sales of Nintendo Switch are the highest annual total for any hardware platform since the PlayStation 4 in 2015," noted Piscatella.

So it's all looking fine and dandy for the Nintendo Switch in the US, which is just as well given the US' games hardware market is worth some $5.1bn.

Sony and Microsoft's consoles also enjoyed sales and unit-shifting growth, they just couldn't keep pace with the Switch.

However, there are plenty of rumours flying around about potential PlayStation 5 consoles making a debut this year or 2020, and Microsoft has already said it's working on new console hardware in time for 2020. So this could be the last year that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One enjoy such strong sales.

As the Nintendo Switch came out in 2017, it's got a bit more life left in it, so we can expect sales to keep being fairly healthy for Nintendo, which needed such a comeback after the fairly disastrous Wii U. µ