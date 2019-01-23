Samsung's 970 Evo Plus looks determined to bottom out SSD prices

AH STORAGE PRICING. Unlike pretty much everything in the world, with the exception of your morals, it's actually getting cheaper even as capacity expands.

Case in point: Samsung's 970 Evo Plus solid-state drive. The NVMe SSD starts at 250GB of capacity and goes up to 2TB, with sequential read speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3,300MB/s.

That beats its predecessor, the 970 Evo, and smokes the 970 Pro, which has a write speed of 2,700MB/s. Samsung achieves top-notch speeds with the 970 Evo Plus thanks to its use of its fifth-generation V-NAND technology that essentially allows flash memory to be stacked in a way that offers more capacity and better performance.

But with prices starting at $89.99 (around £69), the NVMe SSD won't exactly break the bank. In fact, it looks poised to undercut its predecessor and rival SSDs from the likes of Western Digital with its WD Black SN750, though that SSD comes with a heat sink and is aimed at gamers, because gamers bloody love heat dissipation, apparently.

And....well that's about all we have to say about that. Samsung spouted some fluff about it offering unrivalled performance and the drives will appeal to "heavy gaming" and "4K content editing".

Now we won't argue with that, but we reckon all manner of folks will be able to benefit from high-performance, high-capacity storage.

Got a large collection of well-curated porn or pinched movies sitting on a sluggish hard disk drive? Then bung in a 970 Evo Pro and you can transfer grot and illicit content onto a nippy drive and then enjoy access to said stuff, for all manner of viewing pleasure, at a faster pace.

Or perhaps you really are into photo or video editing, in which case the 970 Evo Plus is probably worth a gander. µ