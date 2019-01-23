Canonical goes all fortress on us with Ubuntu Core 18 for IoT devices

Ubuntu Core has already powered loads of gadgets like this fridge

CANONICAL HAS ANNOUNCED Ubuntu Core 18, the latest version of its slipstreamed, minimalist operating system for IoT devices.

The stripped out version is based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and its main boasts include significant security enhancements.

One of them is the use of Snaps - the same tech that has brought virtualised apps that were previously limited to Windows - so that everything is effectively sandboxed, making it a lot harder for a bad actor to meddle with the functioning of a device, with digital signing ensuring that everything is what it said it is.

Security updates will be provided for ten years (low cost, not always free), making gadgets based on Core, pretty much futureproof. In addition, by limiting the number of apps in the operating system, the number of security weakness points is (logically) greatly reduced.

Instead, apps can be "inherited" from a desktop or server instance of Ubuntu - much safer.

Also new is compatibility with Dell EMC Edge Gateway platforms.

"Dell has been working closely with Canonical over the past three years to certify Ubuntu Core on all our Edge Gateway platforms. Ubuntu Core enables our customers to build highly secure, stable IoT solutions that deliver the deep insight they need to effectively run their business," remarked John Dauskurdas, Vice President, Global IoT/Embedded PC Sales at Dell EMC.

"We see enormous interest in customers wanting to take advantage of the built-in app store infrastructure to securely maintain and deliver new functionality at the edge."

When devices, like this fridge, require a firmware update, Core is updated and distributes the changes within 24 hours, even across system architectures, you only need one patch for x86, x64 and ARM.

There's loads more to discover about Ubuntu Core 18, which was first made available as a preview in December. As ever, its open source and it's free to download. μ