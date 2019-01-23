Intel might open a factory in Oregon to build future 7nm CPUs

INTEL MIGHT HAVE DRAGGED ITS HEELS with getting its 10-nanometre processors on the boil, but it is apparently already gearing up to crank out 7nm chips in a few years time.

That's according to a report by The Oregon, where anonymous sources told the publication that the chipmaker is planning to open a factory in the Oregon area in order to make 7nm processors.

"Intel has spoken openly about its D1X plans and expects the project to last at least 18 months, followed by several months of equipment installation," The Oregon reports, noting that "sources inside Intel's manufacturing operation also have been told to prepare for a major Oregon project this year".

That'll be good news for Oregonians looking for work in the chip fabrication world, and we suspect it'll tickle the fancy of weapons-grade dunderheads who go around blabbing 'make America great again'.

Of course, this Oregonian expansion is probably all just some ideas on paper, though Intel's general manager of Manufacturing and Operations, Dr Ann Kelleher, said in December that the firm has been chewing over plans for "manufacturing site expansion in Oregon, Ireland, and Israel", reported Tom's Hardware.

As such, there's a pretty good chance that Oregon-based foundries will be used to kick out the most cutting-edge processors Intel's boffins can come up with over the next few years.

While Intel's processors arguably have the edge over AMD CPUs in a good few areas - yes we know some of you have your flag firmly planted on the AMD hill and that multi-core tasks are handled with aplomb on Ryzen processors, so don't @ us - but Team Red looks to be ahead of Intel when it comes to making CPUs on smaller process nodes.

We suspect it'll be a good bit of time before Intel really puts pedal to metal with an Oregon expansion and cranks out 7nm processors, but at least it looks like the company is positioning itself to get back, at least a little, on the Moore's Law wagon. µ