Honor View 20 arrives in Blighty with full-screen design and 48MP camera

HUAWEI SIDEKICK Honor has launched its long-teased View 20, which packs a 'punch hole' display and a monstrous 48MP rear camera.

First shown off back in December, the Honor View 20 eliminates the need for a notch by embedding a 25MP camera into its display. A 4.5mm cutout sits in the upper left of the handset's FullView display, equipping the phone with a 9.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and seeing the self-styled "e-brand" beating rival Samsung to the punch... er, hole.

The cut-price flagship is also the first to feature 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, giving us flashbacks to 2012's Nokia 808 Pureview which packed a 41MP camera. This comes paired with a 7nm Kirin 980 processor, the same found inside the Mate 20 Pro, which Honor boasts enables its new 'AI Ultra Clarity' for producing images with "unmatched detail and clarity".

This camera can also turn the View 20 into a motion-controlled gaming console, Honor claims, "allowing you to play 3D motion games like never before."

Elsewhere, the Honor View 20 will packs a 3.5mm headphone jack, will be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations and comes with a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged to more than 50 per cent in around half an hour.

The handset doesn't offer any level of waterproofing though, nor does it support wireless charging.

The smartphone will be available in four colours - blue, black, red, and, er, "phantom blue", and you'll be able to pick it up for £499 (6GB+128GB) or £579 (8GB + 256GB) when it launches in Blighty on 23 January.

Honor also this week launched the Watch Magic and Watch Dream wearables; both offer 50m (5ATM) water resistance, a body that's just 11mm thick and AMOLED displays. µ