Arizona lawmaker proposes 'porn tax' to fund Trump's border wall

AN ARIZONA STATE LAWMAKER has come up with an, er, novel way to fund a border wall along the US-Mexico border and end the partial government shutdown: tax porn.

House Bill 2444, introduced this week by Republican lawmaker Gail Griffin, would require all electronic devices sold in Arizona to include "blocking software" that would choke access to websites hosting "obscene" material, the AZ Mirror reports.

This material includes anything from revenge porn and prostitution to any content the average person would deem "sexual" without other literary, artistic, political or scientific value.

To access this "obscene" material, wannabe wankers would have to send a request to the company that distributed the device, prove their age and, er, hand over a $20 reactivation fee to the Arizona Commerce Authority.

Deactivating the (cock)blocker without paying the fee will be considered a crime under the bill, and these fees which would provide funding to finance multiple initiatives, including Trump's hypothetical border wall that currently has the US government at an impasse.

For the bill to pass, it will require a two-thirds majority of the State House and State Senate. Once it's potentially approved, it would be effective immediately after the governor signs off.

Porn fans can likely breath a sigh of relief, though, as similar legislation has failed to pass in 19 states, including the notorious "Elizabeth Smart Law" in which lawmakers co-opted the name of a Utah teenager who was abducted from her home as a teenager. She later sued to have her name removed from the bill, disassociating herself from it entirely.

This bill was proposed by anti-gay activist Chris Sevier, who also attempted Apple in 2013 after blaming his MacBook for his apparent porn addiction.