Freeview brings telly time to iOS devices

FREE TELLY SUPREMO Freeview has announced an app for iOS users.

The new app, which will also launch on Android in the spring, includes live TV as well as on-demand services from several providers, and a recommendation engine.

Although the Freeview app doesn't currently offer live streams in its own app, it's designed to create a "one-stop shop", with users able to organise their viewing and then be linked to the host apps like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and UKTV Play.

Some on-demand content is available within the app, but it depends, and will continue to depend on the relationship that the company has with its channel providers.

In those cases, users can download shows to watch (this may be possible in third-party apps too, of course) and watch them on the move - even outside the UK. Downloading and live streaming from outside the UK isn't possible, however, though we're pretty sure our VPN providing friends have already thought of that.

There are plans in the pipeline to allow the app to communicate with your set top box or smart tv, which could prove pretty cool for remote recording.

The arrival of a Freeview app could be said to be a bit late to the party. Youview, Sky and even Freesat have offered mobile apps for some time, and although rights issues are always likely to play a part, it's good that even if you have to download 10 apps, you can control them all from one.

Freeview's app launch will make TVPlayer, currently the most popular live UK TV streaming app, sit up and take notice. Its offer differs because it has deals to show live streams from within its app, and offers a range of optional pay channels too. However, following a ruling over former favourites Zattoo and TVCatchUp, ITV and Channel 4 programming can only be watched over wifi.

We're not clear at present how this works for Freeview as, once again, it's down to who signed up to what with whom. μ