AMD's Radeon VII will support Linux from day one

Linux and the Radeon VII will play nice from the get go

AMD LOVES OPEN SOURCE STUFF so we guess it's no surprise that Team Red's upcoming Radeon VII graphics card will support Linux out of the box.

That's according to an AMD representative who spilled their guts to Forbes, noting that its high-end GPU will be down with Linux from day one.

Previous AMD cards, including the recently released Radeon RX 590, didn't come with Linux support as standard with AMD needing to push out an update to get the aforementioned GPU to play nice with the open source OS.

Support for Linux in the graphics card world has always been seen as playing second fiddle to Windows support. Given the popularity of Microsoft's operating system and its ease of support for gaming platforms and software, that's no big surprise.

But the tide has been turning for Linux and its position in the PC gaming world, as Valve decided to fiddle around with Steam to ensure it runs on Linux, and as of mid-2018, there are now some thousand-plus games that can run on Linux just as well as they can on Windows.

As such, for some PC builders who don't want to fork out for a copy of Windows 10, or find a more illicit copy of it from some dark corner of the web, then day-one GPU support for Linux is likely a boon.

AMD also seems to attract PC fans who tend to approach PC building and the operating systems they use a tad differently to mainstream PC gamers So the option to plonk AMD's top-of-the-line Radeon card into a Linux machine might have some folks, including a handful of our readers, metaphorically salivating at the thought.

And such a move could see the Radeon VII look more attractive to some PC builders over rivals from Nvidia's RTX 20-series. µ