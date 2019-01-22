Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti benchmarks surface online
It looks to be a decent little performer
KEEPING GRAPHICS BENCHMARKS UNDER LOCK AND KEY seems to be a difficult task for Nvidia as alleged performance figures for its equally-alleged GeForce GTX 1660 Ti have popped up online.
The leaked benchmarks come courtesy serial leaker APISAK, which posted a screenshot of the Ashes of Singularity benchmark showing a GPU called the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.
AOTS - GTX 1660 Ti High (1080p) Score 7400 ( Laptop )— APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) 21 January 2019
GTX 1060 High (1080p) Score 6200 ( Laptop ) pic.twitter.com/wdQ1lgFJ1C
Running at the 'high 1080' setting, the graphics card managed to kick out a score of 7,400, which when compared to the vanilla and not long-in-the-tooth GeForce GTX 1060, which scored 6,200 according to TechRadar, is some 20 per cent faster.
That's not blisteringly quick, but if the price is right for the so-called GTX 1660 Ti then we could be looking at a mid-range decent graphics card. According to earlier rumours, it'll also Nvidia's new Turing architecture at its core minus all the ray-tracing and deep learning supersampling wizardry for running the latest games at 1080p resolutions with all the bells and whistles enabled.
The GTX 1660 Ti might even have enough grunt to push decent frame rates at the 1440p resolution, given the venerable GTX 1060 could just about do that with a few settings.
One might wonder why Nvidia would bother with such a graphics card when it already has the GeForce RTX 2060 as the mainstream Turing graphics card. Well, it's one way of making use of the Turing architecture without needing PC builders to pay for the fancier graphics features that not a lot of games are supporting at the moment.
It could also mean that Nvidia would have a next-gen affordable graphics card that could potentially be priced as a direct competitor to AMD's Radeon RX 590 and Team Red's supposedly-upcoming Navi GPUs, which are expected to be aimed at mainstream gamers who don't have the cash to splash on super high-end graphics cards. µ
