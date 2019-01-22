Microsoft wants your ideas for better gaming in Windows 10

Microsoft already has a gaming 'mode' and an XBox Store in Windows

CARING, SHARING software plonker Microsoft is looking for your input on how the gaming experience can be improved for Windows 10 users via what it calls an "idea drive".

Quoth the Xbox team on the console's forums:

Team Xbox wants your input on how to make gaming on Windows even better! Check out the Gaming on Windows 10 Idea Drive for more details on how to help: https://t.co/ta6RwMjW6l — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) January 18, 2019

The message, spotted first by TechSpot, goes on to suggest topics including what you want more or less of, what Windows should be allowed to do while you're trying to game, optimisations and feature requests.

Users can either suggest something of their own (they're subject to moderation though) or upvote others' suggestions.

The current top idea is a gaming mode that will kill everything unnecessary to playing the game until you've finished (a bit like a sort of 'safe mode' for gaming). This is something we've thought of before and it's really good to see it getting some love. After all, do you really need Dropbox syncing while you're shooting Halos or whatever it is?

Others have suggested a Gaming Edition of Windows 10, which is kinda-sorta the same thing but is proving very popular.

What's quite cool about this is it could be extended to a battery-protection mode. We've lost track of the number of times we've been covering stuff and the battery has started to go. A kill switch or slipstreamed edition has repercussions way beyond gaming.

And of course, it would benefit users of Steam, of which around half of its users are on Windows 10.

Another popular suggestion is the addition of full Xbox games to Windows 10. But then Microsoft won't sell any Xnoxes so probably not going to happen.

It's not quite clear how long this initiative will last or whether there are some plans in the pipeline, rather than the team just making conversation, so get your ideas/votes in quick.

We think "check that your updates don't break Razr gaming laptops" would be a good first step. μ