Hitman jailed for life after smartwatch places him at the scene of the crime

A HITMAN has been caught and convicted because he was wearing a smartwatch.

Mark "Iceman" Fellows, 38 and a keen runner, was rumbled for the gangland murders of Paul Massey and John Kinsella after records from his Garmin Forerunner watch showed he was at the scene of a pre-assassination meeting that incriminated him.

It took three years to bring the killer to justice, but after a raid at the home where the watch was found, he was placed at Paul Massey's home a few days before taking part in the Great Manchester Run, at which he was pictured wearing the watch. It's thought this was a "reconnaissance mission".

Additionally, the GPS showed Fellows' speed of travel, which tied up with the picture that police had put together of how they believe events unfolded.

Massey was a major figure in gangland Manchester, and even received a floral tribute from Charles Manson at his funeral, but had a strict moral code including the persecution of anyone attempting to sell heroin on "his patch".

Fellows, 38 is said to have received £10,000 for killing Massey. Before you get any ideas though, checks of the major fitness tracking platforms are yet to find any profiles - the Garmin Forerunner is capable of keeping stats on-device, and it was these that were used to bring him down.

The GPS data was then cross-referenced with CCTV footage and it was game over, as he was spotted alongside another suspect, a childhood friend, who eventually admitted that he was a party to the murder.

It's thought that this is the first case in which data from a smartwatch was vital to the conviction, though regular readers will remember that Alexa has been a witness in a previous murder trial. Fellows was sentenced to life in prison for Massey's murder, and will probably be forced to wear a Jawbone Up for the rest of his life.

The full tale of Paul Massey can be found at the Manchester Evening News website. It's a story of crime, love, hate, and forgetting that you're effectively wearing a tracking device 24/7. μ