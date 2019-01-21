Facebook has been working on LOL, an app targeted at young people who don't like Facebook

WHAT'S MORE FUTILE THAN a 34-year-old badly trying to fit in with meme culture? A 34-year-old badly trying to make his company do it.

Facebook may have been the go-to place for students when it opened in 2004, but those students have now become parents, and their children are rightly mortified at sharing the same space as people who think the Hamster Dance is the definitive meme.

That's a demographic disaster for Facebook in the long run, but never fear - the Xennials and Millennials that run the company are very much on the pulse of today's youth, and have an answer. Not ‘the' answer, as such, but an answer: a meme-packed app called "LOL" which is currently being tested by students at around 100 high schools on the quiet. Because nothing says teen-friendly like the implied legal threats of a compulsory NDA.

TechCrunch originally broke the story, and one line tells you pretty much everything you need to know: "our sources familiar with LOL's design said it still feels ‘cringey', like Facebook is futilely pretending to be young and hip." Content - which feels like it's on a time delay from others sites - is divided into categories such as "animals", "fails", "pranks" and more. A bit like Imgur cosplaying as a Facebook feed.

After initially declining to give a formal statement, Facebook eventually relented and told TechCrunch that "We are running a small scale test and the concept is in the early stages right now." That's kind of bland statement by committee will definitely pull in the youth of tomorrow.

It's a pity that Facebook seems so bad at this, because while the company is rolling in money at the moment, the income could well try up in just a few short generations if teens don't get on board in the same way that their parents did.

It's certainly trying: it's taken on Yik Yak with tbh (closed within a year), Houseparty with Bonfire and TikTok with Lasso. It's a good thing that perception of trying too hard has never alienated teenagers in the history of the world, right? µ