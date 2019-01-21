Oracle faces another legal probe over pay parity against women

'I'm sure I got more than this on maternity benefits'

DICK DASTARDLY of tech, Oracle, has been accused of repeatedly and consistently underpaying women in its employ according to a new lawsuit.

The Californian courts have received papers naming six plaintiffs, filed on behalf of 4,200 women, which claim that they were paid, on average, $13,000 per annum less than males in similar roles.

A payroll analysis found an "extraordinarily high degree of statistical significance" in the lack of parity between male and female wages - with an average 3.8 per cent less in salary, 13.2 per cent less in bonuses and 33.1 per cent less in stock.

The investigation found that this was true even among staff of different sexes in the same location, the same length of service, with the same experience, and with the same scores in their performance review. In short, it's pretty damning stuff.

Marilyn Clark, one of the plaintiffs, told the Guardian that she had actually trained up the man who went on to do her role for $20,000 more than she was.

Jim Finberg, an attorney for the case with previous experience of sex discrimination litigation at Google, added: "Women are getting paid less across the board. These are some of the strongest statistics I've ever seen - amazingly powerful numbers."

The action includes functions such as product development, Information Technology (so the whole company then?), and support.

Oracle, no stranger to a good lawsuit, has declined to comment on the new allegations, but previous warnings from the US Department of Labour in 2017 brought the following bon-mots, as Oracle claimed that accusations were "without merit" and that its pay structure was "non-discriminatory and made based on legitimate business factors including experience and merit".

The papers suggest that Oracle follows a practice of competing with previous salaries, regardless of its own pay structure, but hasn't audited what that does to its figures.

"Oracle's laissez-faire approach failed on a large scale." adds the complaint. μ