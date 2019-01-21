AMD Zen/Navi APU leaks ahead of PS5, next-gen Xbox debut

A CUSTOM AMD chip that looks bound for the PlayStation 5 (PS4) and next-generation Xbox console has surfaced online.

Serial leaker TUM_APISAK has the scoop and claims that the APU will be called 'Gonzalo' and can be identified with the following part number: 2G16002CE8JA2_32/10/10_13E9.

The so-called AMD Gonzalo will likely be based on the Zen 2 architecture, and the illustration above shows it'll feature eight processor cores that clock in at between 1GHz to 3.2GHz; the current AMD Jaguar APUs that power the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X currently run at up to 2.13GHz and 2.3GHz, respectively.

On the graphics side, the Gonzalo looks set to incorporate AMD's next-generation Navi GPU architecture in the form of the Navi 10 Lite. Details about the part remain thin on the ground, but the leak says it should come clocked in at at least 1GHz.

TUM_APISAK also suggests that the APU will be based on the AM4 socket and offer 4MB of L2 cache and 16 MB of L3 cache.

The latest rumour suggests that AMD will finally launch Navi at the E3 video game conference in June, where both Microsoft's so-called 'Scarlett' Xbox lineup and the PS5 are expected to make their debut.

Microsoft confirmed at CES that it would use AMD's silicon in its next-gen console, while Twitter user @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, backing up earlier rumours, claims this leaked AMD APU will show up in Sony's PS5.

2G16002CE8JA2_32/10/10_13E9 Decode (Update)

2 = ES1

1600 = Sony Custom SoC (PS5?)

2C = TDP

E = Package

8 = 8C

J = Cache Size

A2 = A2 Stepping (?)

32 = 3.2Ghz (Boost)

10 = 1.0Ghz (Base)

10 = iGPU Clock? (1Ghz?)

13E9 = PCI-ID : Navi 10LITE (GFX1000/1001).https://t.co/NaLjNqNsvB — 比屋定さんの戯れ言@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) January 18, 2019

AMD has so far only shown off two products based on its 7nm Zen 2 architecture; its second-generation Epyc service processors, and its incoming Ryzen 3 CPU lineup.