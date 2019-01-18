Windows 10 Mobile's life support will be switched off in December

MICROSOFT HAS QUIETLY ANNOUNCED that it'll stop supporting Windows 10 Mobile for good in December this year.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to many, not even Kevin. Back in 2017, Microsoft confirmed that the long-struggling OS was dead; Windows Experience chief Joe Belfiore said that Windows Mobile had been put into "service mode" - so bug fixes and security patches, but no more development or new features.

In an update to its Windows 10 Mobile FAQ this week, spotted by The Verge, Microsoft has revealed that security updates for the OS will cease on 10 December 2019, and devices will be unsupported after this date

"As of December 10, 2019, Windows 10 Mobile users are no longer eligible to receive new security updates, non-security hotfixes, free assisted support options or online technical content updates from Microsoft for free," the firm said.

"Third parties or paid support programs may provide ongoing support, but it is important to recognise that Microsoft support will not publicly provide updates or patches for Windows 10 Mobile."

Microsoft notes that, after this date, device backups for settings and some apps will continue for three months until 10 March 10th, but warns that "some services including photo uploads and restoring a device from an existing device backup may continue to work for up to another 12 months from end of support."

Just as it did when Windows Phone 7.5 and 8.0 were laid to rest, Microsoft is urging Windows 10 Mobile stragglers to shift to Android or iOS; platforms where the firm is flogging its services such as Cortana, Office and its Edge browser.

With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device," the FAQ continues. "Microsoft's mission statement to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, compels us to support our Mobile apps on those platforms and devices."

While the long-struggling OS has less than a year left to live, that hasn't stopped the rumours that Microsoft isn't yet ready to exit the smartphone market altogether; but the firm has reportedly been working on designs for a foldable smartphone/tablet hybrid device running a version of Windows 10 on ARM rather than Windows 10 Mobile. µ