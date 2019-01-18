The Inquirer

Lloyds Banking Group confirms borkage affecting 'Faster Payments'

Customers are unable to make payments or transfer money

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP'S online services have taken a trip to Borksville, with customers unable to make payments or transfer money.

DownDetector shows that issues first began early this 7 am morning, with the number of reported issues increasing steadily since. The problems are affecting Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers.

The borkage, which is affecting us here at INQ, sees the firm's online and mobile banking services throw up an error message when a payment or transfer is attempted, with the banks advising customers to "check back in two hours". 

There are also some reports that customers are also experiencing issues withdrawing moolah from cashpoints.

Halifax customers, naturally, have taken to Twitter to complain: 

In a statement given to INQ, a Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson confirmed that the issue is affecting 'Faster Payments', but it's not yet clear when the problem will be resolved. 

"We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing problems with making Faster Payments," the spokesperson said.

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We would like to assure customers they will not be out of pocket as a result of this issue, and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

We'll update this article as we hear more. µ

