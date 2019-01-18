Lloyds Banking Group confirms borkage affecting 'Faster Payments'

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP'S online services have taken a trip to Borksville, with customers unable to make payments or transfer money.

DownDetector shows that issues first began early this 7 am morning, with the number of reported issues increasing steadily since. The problems are affecting Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers.

The borkage, which is affecting us here at INQ, sees the firm's online and mobile banking services throw up an error message when a payment or transfer is attempted, with the banks advising customers to "check back in two hours".

There are also some reports that customers are also experiencing issues withdrawing moolah from cashpoints.

Halifax customers, naturally, have taken to Twitter to complain:

@AskLloydsBank @AskHalifaxBank transfered money 2-3 times on both Halifax current and Lloyds business and nothing is happening. Can you at LEAST let people know that services are down and that you are working on it? — Awaes Ishfaq (@arainmunda) January 18, 2019 So @AskHalifaxBank are having a problem processing sending money. Tried to send money to mum, it's either not gone through but acknowledged, or I'll have to wait two hours THEN ring them to see what's going on.



If you use Halifax, don't send money to people, not today anyway! — A Bloo Year (@Kerijiano) January 18, 2019 @MartinSLewis Seems Halifax payments are not going in or out, cant tell if will get taken and may make me overdrawn due to overpaying — paul nixon (@PaulDelight) January 18, 2019

In a statement given to INQ, a Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson confirmed that the issue is affecting 'Faster Payments', but it's not yet clear when the problem will be resolved.

"We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing problems with making Faster Payments," the spokesperson said.

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We would like to assure customers they will not be out of pocket as a result of this issue, and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

We'll update this article as we hear more. µ