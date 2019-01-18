LG flagship to buck 'foldables' trend with second screen attachment

LG LOOKS SET TO BUCK the much-hyped foldable smartphone trend with a handset that instead offers a second-screen attachment.

So says Korean publication Naver, which claims that the device - which won't arrive as the LG G8 - will make its debut at MWC next month.

Unlike the clunky Royole FlexPai and Samsung's incoming Galaxy Flex, the as-yet-unnamed LG smartphone will have an option for a second screen, rather than offer a folding design. When tacked on, the add-on will increase the size of the smartphone's display from a paltry 4in to 7in, a second report from CNET claims, adding that both you'll be able to use both screens at the same time.

The device will also feature a "touchless" input mode, according to Naver, allowing grubby-fingered users to interact with the screen from 20 to 30cm away. The front-mounted camera will reportedly be able to detect and recognise the movements and turn them into actions on the screen.

And best of all, the LG smartphone looks set to be significantly cheaper than the current crop of second-screened smartphones; the FlexPai is currently on sale in China for 8,999 yuan (around £1,050), and Samsung's similarly-styled effort is expected to fetch around £1,400.

The price of LG's device, however, won't be "much different from existing premium smartphone prices", as the firm looks to reverse its current "slumped" position in the market.

The LG G8 is also expected to make an MWC appearance, and newly-leaked renders from 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks give us an idea of what we can expect.

If the renders are legit, expect the G8 to look near identical to its G7 ThinQ predecessor, albeit with slightly smaller bezels and a new dual camera sensor housed within its notch. The flagship also looks set to feature a 6.1in display, horizontally-aligned rear camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and - unlike its predecessor - a 3.5mm headphone jack. µ