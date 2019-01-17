Nvidia might be working on a GeForce GTX 16660 Ti GPU

Nvidia looks to be ready to push Turing further into the mainstream

NVIDIA MADE A SONG AND DANCE about its new GeForce RTX GPUs, but it doesn't look like it's leaving the 10-series brand behind just yet as rumours point towards an incoming GTX 1660 Ti card.

Although its name is an example of awful nomenclature that'll give newbie PC builders a headache, the card will use Nvidia's latest Turing architecture, according to blabbermouth sources who chatted to Videocardz, but will reportedly drop the ray-tracing chops the 20-series RTX cards come with.

The idea is to supposedly provide a graphics card with performance in the realms of a GeForce RTX 2060 but without the overhead of ray-tracing.

In terms of specs, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti will apparently have 1,536 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6 video memory with a 192-bit bus. That would put the card somewhere inline with the GeForce GTX 1070, a still very capable graphics card based on the now-ageing Pascal GPU architecture.

Having such a card in its line up would give Nvidia the scope to bring Turing-based GPUs to the mainstream graphics arena without having the RTX 2060 as the only option for next-gen graphics that come with a reasonable price tag.

And such a card would come at a time when Nvidia seems to be slowly phasing out the Pascal-based 10-series GTX graphics cards, such as the GTX 1080.

There's no hint at a release date, but we'd expect to see the GTX 1660 Ti make its debut as supplies of the GTX 1060 dry up.

With AMD touting its Radeon VII high-end graphics card and promising mid-range Navi GPUs for later in the year, Nvidia's efforts to build out the reach of its Turing cards promises an interesting year for graphics accelerators, if you're into that type of thing. µ