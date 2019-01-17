AMD debunks claims its Radeon 7 GPU will be in short supply

There will be enough Radeon 7 GPU to 'meet demand', AMD claims

CHIPMAKER AMD has debunked rumours that its Radeon VII graphics card will be in short supply at launch.

Earlier this week, TweakTown reported that the "quantity of Radeon VII is strictly limited," claiming that Team Red will product only 5,000 units of the GPU initially.

This info came via "industry contacts", who also said AMD will be losing money on each $699 Radeon 7 graphics card sold, likely due to its pricey 16GB HBM2 memory; this could also be the cause of the alleged supply issues, as "technical issues" with HBM2 caused supply problems with AMD's Vega GPU at launch.

AMD, however, has dismissed that these supply issues exist, and said in a statement that it has enough supply of the 7nm GPU to meet demand.

"While we don't report on production numbers externally, we will have products available via AIB partners and AMD.com at launch of Feb. 7, and we expect Radeon VII supply to meet demand from gamers," the company said.

AMD's statement doesn't address TweakTown's claims that no custom Radeon VII cards will be made, however. The report suggests that there won't be any custom variants of the card from AIB partners; think ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte.

This allegation was backed up by Taiwanese industry sources speaking to Tom's Guide Germany, who said "You cannot leak anything that does not exist" in regards to third-party designs.

A second source from China added that "the quantity of Radeon VII is strictly limited… not sure if AMD wants to open AIB to have an own design later."

AMD's Radeon 7 was shown off at CES last week, with the firm touting it the card as the "world's first" 7nm GPU. It's based on Team Red's Vega 20 architecture, which means it could theoretically be faster than GPUs on previous fabrication processes, like AMD's 14nm RX Vega 64 and Nvidia's 12nm RTX 20-series.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ain't so sure, though. He was quick to he laugh-off AMD's GPU reveal, claiming the announcement itself was "underwhelming" and that his company's RTX 2080 would "crush" the Radeon VII in benchmarks. µ