Microsoft's troubled Windows 10 October Update begins full rollout

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that it's going to begin automatically pushing out its bork-prone Windows 10 October Update to users for their updating, er, pleasure.

Windows 10 version 1809 has been beset by problems and has up to now only been available to users who manually check for updates. Moreover, many machines are still blocked from receiving the update because one or more components are still not compatible.

Now it seems that Microsoft is finally confident that it is safe for general release and, from Wednesday, it will start being offered up as an automatic update.

"We are now starting our phased rollout to users via Windows Update, initially offering the update to devices we believe will have the best update experience based on our next-generation machine-learning model," quoth Microsoft with glee.

It has taken a full three months to get to this stage after a spectacular array of problems was uncovered. Most notable was the "steamrollering" of the update, even if it meant that existing user files were chewed up in the melee.

Other faults included incompatibility with iCloud, ZIP file contents disappearing and complete borkage when pairing the OS with certain graphics cards.

On the Huawei MateBook X Pro that we have in the office, Build 1809 remains notable by its absence, though we're not clear which component is causing the problems.

After initially pulling the update, it was finally released in mid-November, but an almost daily cavalcade of new borkage was found right up until Christmas.

It has left Microsoft red-in-the-face and Windows 1809 running way behind schedule, with reports that it has less than seven per cent infiltration into the marketplace - way behind that of previous builds of this age.

Microsoft is already planning ways to combat this in future, including a default option to reserve 7GB of drive space specifically for any operating system downloads in the future. This has inevitability led to insubordination in the ranks, with Microsoft confirming that, if users really want to, they can claim the space back. μ