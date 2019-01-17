Android Q mega-leak confirms system-wide dark mode and privacy focus

ANDROID Q has suffered its first major leak, confirming its incoming Dark Mode and privacy-focused features.

The team at XDA Developers have obtained a working developer preview of the next-gen OS, way ahead of its likely debut at Google's I/O conference in May, and has posted a number of screenshots that show off Android Q and its features so far.

These screenshots confirm that the OSes' previously-rumoured system-level dark mode (below) is coming; switching it on will see the Settings, Launcher, Launcher settings, and Files app all develop a dark grey tinge, while the volume panel, Quick Settings panel and notifications all turn a goth-pleasing shade of black.

XDA's fondling confirms that a DeX-a-like Desktop Mode is also coming to Android. While it couldn't be tested fully, the feature's description reads "force experimental desktop mode on secondary displays", suggesting that Google is experimenting with Samsung-esque functionality that'll allow users to turn their devices into a makeshift PC.

It looks like Google will go big on privacy with Android Q too; XDA discovered a "huge" permissions revamp in the Settings app, that gives users much more control over what information apps can access. You'll be able to restrict what apps can access certain location info and microphone access, for example, much like Apple offers in iOS.

Finally, this early Android Q preview features a "ton" of new developer features, including a "force desktop mode", support for enabling freeform windows, and new "Game Update Package Preferences" which asks devs to select a graphics driver; although it's unclear what added functionality this offers.

"That's all I've found from my brief time using this Android Q build on the Google Pixel 3 XL," XDA's Mishaal Rahman concludes. "This build didn't have any Google Pixel customizations nor did it have any pre-installed Google apps, so there's bound to be a lot more for me to discover."

The leak gives us no clue as to what Android Q will be called, though. Quince? Quirks? Er, Qurabiya? INQ's putting its money on Quality Street, because it's the only one we didn't have to look up on Wikipedia. µ