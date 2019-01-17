Moto Razr could make a comeback as a premium, flexible smartphone

IF OUR CRYSTAL BALL IS ANYTHING TO GO BY, 2018 will be the year of the foldable smartphone, particularly as rumours claim the venerable Motorola Razr flip-phone will be reimagined as a premium, flexible handset.

The Wall Street Journal found some loose-lipped folks who blabbed about the incoming Razr phone. They claim it'll be a $1,500 foldable handset, which will mix an old-school flip-phone design with cutting-edge bendy screen tech.

Naturally, Motorola and its parent company Lenovo haven't mentioned this in any official capacity, so there's naff-all extra information to add into the mix. But a flip-phone-like-device with a foldable display does make some sense, and it would be a good way of putting new technology into a form factor that folks of a certain age and above will be familiar with.

But $1,500 for a flip-phone does seem pretty steep, though that's most likely to be the ballpark price we'll have to pay to get the early-adopter badge for bendy screen tech, as making flexible displays ain't cheap.

Samsung's foldable phone is looking likely to cost the same amount when it makes its debut on what we're very sure will be 20 February.

The Royole FlexPai foldable smartphone has already beaten Sammy and Motorola to the punch when it comes to making tech with flexible screens. That being said, our very own Carly Page took a look at the FlexPai in CES 2019 and wasn't exactly impressed, thanks to the phones clunky design and messy software.

But we'll need to reserve judgment on the potential of flexible and foldable smartphones until we get out grubby paws on more of such handsets. Nevertheless, the introduction of foldable and bendy displays in consumer products is at least a shot of innovation into the arm of the smartphone world, which has been getting increasingly stale with handset incremental upgrade after incremental upgrade. µ