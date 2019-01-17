US gov plans to take Huawei to court for allegedly stealing trade secrets

CHINESE TECH-BEHEMOTH Huawei is facing the wrath of US authorities, with a criminal enquiry expected that sees the company accused of stealing trade secrets from its US business partners.

A report in the Wall Street Journal suggests that partners including carrier T-Mobile have come forward as having had their holiest of holies poked, with accusations stemming back as far as 2014, suggesting that the company had tried to nick plans for a robot developed by T-Mobile to test its phones.

The case is a continuation of ongoing accusations that were found in a Seattle court to have been definite and deliberate but "not willful, nor malicious".

The case represents another attack on the company which is already on the receiving end of a fair amount of accusations, ranging from the decision to remove Huawei from many countries 5G infrastructures for fears of links to the Chinese government, through to more specific charges against senior members of staff.

Just last week, the company's sales director for Poland was arrested and subsequently removed from office by Huawei, after it emerged that he was a spy, though it has been made clear, his spying was not related in any way to his job.

Meanwhile, Meng Wanzhou, the company's CFO and daughter of Huawei head honcho Ren Wanzhou, remains in jail in the US, awaiting trial on possible breach of sanctions against Iraq.

In a rare meeting with the press this week, Mr Ren made it clear that whilst a communist and a patriot, Huawei has no connection with espionage for the Chinese government and that it obeys all local laws.

It comes at a time when the company continues to make breakthroughs in the consumer market, with both the P20 and Mate 20 ranges widely hailed throughout the world, and a Huawei P30 successor, as well as a folding phone, widely expected to debut at or around MWC. μ