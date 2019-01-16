Microsoft's Outlook app is now secure enough for US government use

The service is now safe to be used by all US government customers

MICROSOFT HAS ANNOUNCED an update to its Outlook mobile app that, apparently, makes it secure enough for use within the US government.

Yes, this is the same app that members of the European Parliament were forced told to uninstall due to privacy concerns.

Microsoft's newly-pushed out updates, it claims, now meets the security and compliance requirements of the Government Community Cloud (GCC) High and the Department of Defence, and now complies with Impact Levels 4 and 5 of the Department of Defence's (DoD) Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide.

An official statement by Microsoft swooned: "We're excited that the Government Community Cloud High and DoD customers can adopt Outlook mobile at this time. Our aim is to help all customers stay connected and on top of what's important while on the go and with confidence that their sensitive information is more protected."

It adds that US government customers can now manage their calendar and emails securely on the app, while employees of the DoD will be able to access even the government's most sensitively controlled unclassified information.

According to Microsoft, the Outlook mobile app achieves the high level of government security by establishing "a direct connection between the Outlook mobile app and the compliant Exchange Online backend services using a native Microsoft sync technology."

The security update is Microsoft's latest addition in its efforts to win over US government customers.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon announced that it has awarded Microsoft a $1.7bn IDIQ contract to provide the DoD, the Coast Guard and the US intelligence community with Microsoft Enterprise Services.

However, the contract shrinks in comparison with the DoD's $10bn controversial JEDI cloud contract. Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Amazon have all made attempts to secure the contract, and the DoD is expected to make a decision in April.

While Microsoft's latest update has not been specifically designed to win the contract, it is likely that the company hopes that it will improve its chances. µ