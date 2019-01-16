Twitter's Android app brings back the reverse-chronological timeline

ARE YOU A NOSTALGIA WHORE? If the answer is yes then get back on Twitter, as the blogging/Brexit echo chamber has bought back the old school reverse-chronological timeline to the Android app.

With a simple tap of a star-like icon in the top right-hand side of the Twitter app, you can command the social network to display tweets as they happen, rather than in some mix-up of top tweets and most recent babblings from the folks you follow (@RolandM_C and @INQ, FYI).

The feature first made its debut in the iOS app in December 2018, because for some reason Apple software still seems to get app updates before Android.

Going back to the old reverse-chronological timeline will be like mainlining powdered nostalgia for some Twitter fans, while others might still prefer the algorithm-based timeline that was introduced some four years ago in a bid to serve-up users what Twitter thought they wanted.

Android, we got you. Starting today, tap ✨ to switch between latest and top Tweets. pic.twitter.com/7rXo3BNEJ6 — Twitter (@Twitter) January 15, 2019

So rather than choosing between one mode or the other, Twitter allows you to have the best of both worlds - we say best, but mean if you get a rush of blood to the head from reading tweets bemoaning US politics or how laving the UK will doom Blighty to a post-apocalyptic state, only one with more cups of tea and comments on the weather.

It's hardly the biggest change to Twitter, but we guess it's not an unwelcome one, though it does whiff slightly of a lack of innovation coming out of Twitter's internal development.

While such a feature will tickle the fancy of some Twitter users, the social network still has some way to go to get its platform fully shipshape, which to use means removing Nazi-like tweets, cutting out harassment, and purging 'in case you missed it' tweets that probably no one ever has missed. µ