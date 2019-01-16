Amazon bundles an Alexa Voice Remote with its latest Fire TV Stick

AMAZON IS upping the ante on the set-top-box wars with a major upgrade to its Fire TV Stick offering.

The company has announced that Fire TV Stick will now come bundled with an Alexa Voice Remote, previously available separately for an extra £29.99 (historically even more) bundled alongside.

This means that as well as being able to control the power and volume on your telly from the Fire Voice Remote, you'll also be able to search and voice control your viewing.

Most important of all, this will make Fire TV Stick one of the cheapest ways to bring Alexa into the home, with the remote's mic adding a gateway to the voice assistant.

It also adds a range of Alexa's video capabilities, such as live streams from cameras and home control.

Existing customers need not despair as Amazon is also offering 50 per cent off the Voice Remote at just £14.99. It's not just compatible with the stick either, as it'll also work with the following devices: Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV (3rd Gen, Pendant Design)

Fire TV has proved to be one of the biggest weapons in Amazon's hardware lineup, despite many of the most innovative implementations not reaching the UK, with sales hardly dented at all by a stint with Jeremy Clarkson as a spokesperson.

Amazon is involved in an ongoing spat with Google over access to the YouTube app, however, it's easy to work around by simply accessing the website from your device instead.

The Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote is £39.99. The 4K (UHD) version is £49.99, with a Voice Remote or a standalone mic remote setting you back an additional £14.99 until 28 January. Shipping of the new bundled devices commences on 23 January, and pre-orders are open now. μ