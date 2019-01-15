Microsoft confirms plans to get bent (where screens are concerned, anyway)

MICROSOFT HAS PRESENTED the first evidence that it, too, is working towards the age of foldable screens.

Multiple reports suggest that the company is making a huge investment in both foldable and dual-screen options under the codename Andromeda, and it seems that there's an internal development team dedicated to the project - unsurprising given the success of the Surface range of tablets and laptops.

In addition, it is hard at work alongside third-party OEMs and chipmakers like Intel that will see the same tech that is likely to start with Surface devices rolling out to more brands in the coming years.

The company's work will revolve around Microsoft Compostable Shell (C-Shell) and Windows Core OS (the modular version of the Windows Shell which is still under tight security right now) which has already received a foldables build (rs_shell_devices_foldables), according to The Verge.

We can't see any evidence of a foldable laptop just yet, but certainly, two-in-one devices and tablets are very likely and we'd expect some of them will be "Always Connected" units - in other words, ARM-powered versions.

The battleground for folding devices is likely to hot up over the next 18 months, with Samsung and Huawei, who are both suggesting imminent movement on a bendy-mobile were beaten by unknown company Royole who demonstrated their rather shonky first effort at this year's CES.

Between bendy phones and 5G, this is a significant year for hardware, and Microsoft will be keen to get their beach towel on the lounger early. Google has already pledged native support for folding devices in Android - it doesn't want a repeat of the great fragmentation issues that dogged its early days.

It's likely that Fuschia will be significant in all this too, which could mean that foldable devices that cover Chrome OS, Android and Linux (in other words, everything except Windows) will be a relative doddle for manufacturers.

Microsoft may be about to realise that the tight grip it has kept on Windows could bite them in the bum, assuming everyone is as excited about foldable devices as we're supposed to be (needless to say, we're not). μ