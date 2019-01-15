Epic's Games Store now offers easy refunds, just like rival Steam

FORTNITE PUSHERS Epic Games are now offering a refund policy that's akin to the one Valve's Steam platform provides.

If you have buyer's remorse within 14 days of buying a game through the Epic Games Store, you can pop over to the support section and get your money back, providing you've played less than two hours; people trying to cheat the system won't prosper.

This is pretty much what Steam has offered for some time, but the move by Epic Games looks like one that aims to challenge Steam's dominance in the PC gaming world.

Where once Epic Games was known as the gaming software firm behind the widely-used Unreal Engine and games like Unreal, Unreal Tournament and Gears of War, it shot into the stratosphere with Fortnite, a game that initially gained little traction until it's Battle Royale version came out.

Now Epic Games is worth billions and has its own online games store, which opened at the end of last year. That store only takes a 12 per cent cut in the sales made by the games hosted on the platform; in comparison, Steam snaffles a 30 per cent cut.

Epic also ignores the normal five per cent cut of sales games normally need to pay it if they use the Unreal Engine, providing those games are on the Epic Games Store.

Combined with snubbing putting Fortnite for the PC on Steam in favour of using its own store, Epic really looks to be aiming to challenge Steam with the Epic Games Store.

That's arguably an ambition move as Valve has built Steam up into one heck of a comprehensive platform.

But if Epic can undercut Valve and really boost its appeal to developers, especially those that might use the Unreal Engine, then it might just stand a chance, not that it needs to make bucket loads of money as Fortnite already keeps it ticking over. µ