THE HERMIT BOSS of Chinese tech giant Huawei has gone on the record to deny that his company has any involvement in spying on the US.

Then he spoilt it all by giving his endorsement to Donald Trump, the struggling actor best known for his seminal role as "Himself" in a 2005 episode of US daytime soap Days of our Lives.

Ren Zhengfei was speaking at a roundtable in his native Shenzhen, his first such public statement in four years.

"I love my country, I support the Communist Party. But I will not do anything to harm the world," he told an international delegation of reporters. "I don't see a close connection between my personal political beliefs and the businesses of Huawei."

More or less like he said in 2012, in fact.

He said that he would decline any demands from the Chinese government to share sensitive information and stressed that cooperation with the US was the secret to success, citing Trump as ‘a great President' in an assumed case of mistaken identity.

"He dares to massively cut taxes, which will benefit business. But you have to treat well the companies and countries so that they are willing to invest in the US and the government will be able to collect enough tax."

Ren's daughter Meng is currently detained in the US in relation to allegations of espionage, and Ren has said that he is opting for a ‘wait and see' approach before deciding whether to appeal directly to Trump for her release.

The news comes just a day after a Polish Huawei executive was fired by the company after it emerged he was a real, bonafide spy - though both the Polish government and Huawei have made it clear that his spying activity was not related to his job.

So, it came to pass that Ren's first public speech in years, and only his third formal press briefing ever, he decided to back Donald Trump. Anybody would think he doesn't want people to like his company. μ