Tesla hackers can earn up to £700,000 for Model 3 exploits

GOT A TESLA? WANNA EARN SOME BIG BUCKS? Then get hacking, as Pwn2Own has some $900,000 (£700k) up for grabs for Model 3 exploits.

The hacking contest, which is now in its 13th year, has previously tasked hackers with breaking into browsers, phones and of course computers. But now Elon Musk's electric car firm is in Pwn2Own's sights.

If hackers can find a way to exploit the Model 3's onboard systems they can snag themselves up to $250,000; that top prize is reserved for hacks that can execute code on the Model 3's autopilot system that governs the car's autonomous systems such as lane changing and parking, acks against the Vehicle Controller Secondary and exploits on the car's gateway.

Some $100,000 is up for grabs is hackers manage to get into the Model 3's key fob or hack a phone that's been set up to take care of car key duties. And the same amount will also be handed to hackers that can break into the car's control area network, referred to as the CAN bus, which controls the communications between the car's electronics.

If hackers can target a denial-of-service attack against the Tesla, then they'll be eligible for $50,000, while a hack against the car's infotainment system offers $30,000.

There are plenty of other categories, including a Bluetooth or WiFi connection hack attack that will offer $60,000 as a prize. And many of these prizes can be add on payments, meaning savvy car hackers can rake in the dollars.

There are also other non-car related categories in this year's competition, including prized for hacks against hypervisor clients and Oracle and VMware products, but they aren't as initially exciting as hacking a fricking car.

Paying hackers might seem like a bad idea, but Pwn2Own has been designed to get hackers to show off their exploits that would have otherwise been kept under wraps or kept under lock and key within private bug bounties. µ