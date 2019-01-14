Huawei fires its Polish sales director after his arrest for spying

HUAWEI HAS confirmed that it has fired one of its employees after he was arrested on spying charges.

Weijing Wang, sales director for Poland, is said not to be accused of any offences relating to the company, but rather has been fired for bringing the company into dispute by association. Polish security companies making the arrest have backed up this position.

At a time when Huawei is desperately trying to cling on to its remaining reputation following months of suggestions that it is in bed with the Chinese government, discovering a bone fida spy, if that's what he turns out to be, in its inner circle will be crushing for the Chinese giant.

A statement from Huawei said: "In accordance with the terms and conditions of Huawei's labour contract, we have made this decision because the incident has brought Huawei into disrepute. Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based."

This sounds somewhat similar to the statement made to INQ by fellow Chinese vendor Lenovo, which confirmed that it would be willing to put back-doors into its software, but only where local laws insisted.

Huawei has been fending off spy allegations for years and has previously called for worldwide cooperation to stamp out the practice. It hasn't stopped the USA from completely banning 5G infrastructure and the major carriers have stopped offering bundles with Huawei phones.

Despite the assurances that Wang's actions are unrelated to its company, this could still not have come at a worse time for the business which has been celebrating a record year for consumer phone sales, but has seen its business division battling allegations of dodgy dealing that has already seen it banned in multiple countries preparing the infrastructure of their 5G mobile networks.

In the UK, BT has already said that it will not only eschew Huawei's network equipment and will replace any existing 4G network product from their existing infrastructure. The UK has, for the moment, however, not gone to the extent of a full ban. μ