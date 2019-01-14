Nintendo Switch Online code hints at incoming SNES games

IF YOU'VE MINED just about all the fun you can have from Mario Kart 8 and Super Mario Odyssey, then it looks like Nintendo may have some more goodies on the way. Yes, goodies that are pushing 30-years-old, but goodies nonetheless.

Twitter user KapuccinoHeck has been searching through the code of the NES app and found references to a treasure trove of 22 SNES games to accompany the NES titles already available to subscribers.

There's also reference to a possible four emulators in the NES app:

I was looking through the NES Switch app with @KapuccinoHeck and @Simon1844. I found four emulator types:



Kachikachi (NES Classic)

Canoe (SNES Classic)

Hiyoko (???)

Count (???)



This could mean there will be two new Classic consoles and/or three new consoles for Switch Online. — SnowmealDome (@OatmealDome) January 13, 2019

Before you get too excited and wonder if Nintendo is planning a GameCube and Wii emulator for the Switch, it's probably worth considering the more dull but likely scenario: the GameBoy or GameBoy Advance. Maybe N64, but given Nintendo's reluctance to release an N64 Classic, even that feels like a stretch. In fact, KapuccinoHeck added that Count may not be an emulator at all, but a literal counter.

Still, the SNES games all look exciting - and remember that the NES titles were all updated to include online multiplayer too. Here's the list of all 22 games found in the code:

Super Mario Kart

Super Soccer

Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past

Demon's Crest

Yoshi's Island

Stunt Race FX

Kirby's Dream Course

Pop'n Twinbee

Star Fox

Contra 3

Kirby Super Star

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Super Metroid

Super Mario World

Pilotwings

F-ZERO

Star Fox 2

Super Punch-Out!!

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja

Super Mario All-Stars

Breath of Fire

You may be wondering how you managed to miss Star Fox 2 - that was a title that was never actually released, due to the imminent N64. It finally saw the light of day with the release of the SNES Classic as a bonus for buyers.

SNES games for Switch remain unofficial for now, but it looks extremely credible, especially when you consider that the NES app appears to use the same software as the NES Classic. But if you prefer your news to be absolutely official, then you'll be pleased to know that Nintendo has announced January's NES titles for Switch Online will be Blaster Master and Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link. µ