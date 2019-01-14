Samsung Galaxy Flex to debut alongside Galaxy S10 on 20 February

SAMSUNG HAS ALL-BUT-CONFIRMED that it'll launch its bendy Galaxy Flex smartphone on 20 February, alongside the Galaxy S10.

Last week, the company announced that it'll shun MWC in favour of a standalone 'Unpacked' event on 20 February, with its teaser (above) not-so-subtly confirming that the Galaxy S10 lineup will be making an appearance.

Samsung has since revealed that the so-called Galaxy Flex will be making its first official appearance. In a post on its Korean website that talks-up an outdoor marketing display in Paris, the company says: "Samsung Electronics will express its pride as a Korean company that has led mobile development through this Hangul outdoor advertisement, and will raise hopes and questions about the future of Galaxy.

"The phrase 'unfolding the future' expresses Samsung Electronics' commitment to innovation in the smartphone market, which marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Galaxy, and 'Twenty-one' is the date when the new Galaxy smartphone will be released."

There's not much we don't already know about the Galaxy F; the device will sport a 4.58in display when folded, which increases to 7.3in when the device is used in tablet mode, and according to online rumours, these screens will offer resolutions of 840x1960 and 1536x2152, respectively.

It's also expected to carry the same triple-lens camera as the Galaxy S10, comprising two main sensors accompanied by a third super wide-angle sensor.

According to a recent report, the handset will only be available at the Samsung online store and via the EE network in Blighty; the latter of which will offer the Flex on both pay-monthly tariffs and SIM-free.

You'll unlikely be rushing out to pick one up though, as the device - which will be reportedly be made available in multiple iterations - will reportedly be priced between £1,500 and £2,000, despite earlier rumours that it would fetch around £1,350.

Still, at least with Royole showing off its shonky flexible smartphone at CES last week, Samsung has a low-bar to meet. µ