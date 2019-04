OnePlus 7 leak points to three variants including 'Pro' 5G model

IT LOOKS LIKE OnePlus might be plotting three variants of its next-generation OnePlus 7 flagship.

That's according to Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal, who claims the Chinese firm is gearing up to show off the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, the latter arriving as the firm's long-rumoured debut 5G smartphone.

BTW, I have just got the model numbers of the OnePlus 7 Variants confirmed so here they are:

GM1901,03,05 -> OnePlus 7

GM1911,13,15,17 -> OnePlus 7 Pro

GM1920 -> OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

PS: Still not 100% Sure, maybe for development only.https://t.co/UnInwWs7FI#OnePlus7 #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/kYvjLyBkLC — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 9, 2019

The leak doesn't tell us much else about the devices, but a leaked screenshot accompanying the tweet - first shared earlier this week - suggests the OnePlus 7 Pro variants will pack a Snapdragon X55 chipset, equipping the phone with 5G support thanks to Qualcomm's built-in X50 modem.

The devices also look set to feature a 6.67in Super Optic display, complete with curved edges similar to those seen on Samsung's Galaxy S10 and S10+. There's no punch-hole or notch, though, suggesting that it'll adopt the same pop-up selfie camera as the incoming OnePlus 7.

Elsewhere, the so-called OnePlus 7 Pro packs 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a triple camera setup comprising 48MP, 16MP, and 8MP sensors, and Google's Android 9 Pie OS.

3/4/19: If you were hoping to be surprised by the OnePlus 7, we'd advise you look away now.

We've already been treated to CAD renders of the device (below), and now an accessory maker has shared official-looking images of the 2019 OnePlus flagship. While they don't tell us much we don't already know, the high-res renders confirm the handset's notch-less design, in turn confirming that it will adopt a novel pop-up selfie camera.

The triple cameras on the backside of the OnePlus 7 are also shown off, adding weight to earlier rumours that the smartphone will sport a Galaxy S10-esque setup.

Elsewhere, the renders - first spotted by GSMArena - show that the handset will sport a volume rocker on its left side, a power button and alert slider on its right, and SIM card slot on the bottom alongside the USB-C port. The handset, unsurprisingly, won't offer a 3.5mm headphone jack nor a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a sign that it'll adopt the same in-screen sensor as the OnePlus 6T.

28/3/19: Freshly leaked renders of the OnePlus 7 have revealed that the smartphone will launch in three new colourways, all of which boast a gradient finish.

The legit-looking image (below), which comes from Tiger Mobiles (via T3) reveals that the OnePlus 7 will be available in Black Yellow, Black Purple and Cyan Grey hues, which look similar to the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant and, er, Huawei's P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro smartphones.

The render doesn't tell us much that we don't already know, but it does add further weight to rumours that the OnePlus 7 will sport a triple camera setup on its backside and a pop-up selfie camera around the front.

14/3/19: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has hinted that the firm will launch its first true wireless earbuds alongside the incoming OnePlus 7.

In a post on Chinese social network Weibo, spotted by Gadgets360, Lau addressed the criticism the firm received after it binned the headphone jack on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. He suggests that removing the 3.5mm port has given the firm the chance to work on a truly wireless earphone, similar to Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds.

He notes that OnePlus is focusing on "polishing" its wireless headphone experience, and said that its current Bullet Wireless earbuds are "very good, but can be even more extreme".

This is all-but -confirmation that the firm has a new product in the works, and all signs are pointing to new and improved Bullet-branded earbuds that are smaller and entirely cable-free.

8/3/18: We're likely still months away from the official launch of the OnePlus 7, but it's already been shown up on a retailer's website.

The premature listing, which includes specs, pricing and an image of the front of the device (below), comes courtesy of phone flogger Giztop. It claims the device will include a Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and Android Pie-based OxygenOS.

At the forefront will be a 6.5in AMOLED screen, according to Giztop, and you'll find a triple-camera setup around the back comprising of 48MP, 20MP and 16MP lenses. As other leaked have also suggested, a 16MP front-facing camera will pop-up from the top of the device.

Elsewhere, the listing claims the OnePlus 7 will feature 256GB storage, a 4,000mAh battery and 44W Dash Charging support.

While this appears to be in line with earlier speculation, GSMArena notes that the supposed OnePlus 7 image fails to match images recently leaked by reliable tipster OnLeaks; Giztop's image has the alert slider missing, which in previous renders sits on the right side of the smartphone.

Still, if the retailer's information is legit, expect the OnePlus 7 to fetch $569 when it arrives on virtual shelves.

4/3/19: OnePlus will equip its next flagship smartphone with a pop-up camera, if alleged leaked renders of the OnePlus 7 are to be believed.

The images, shared by reliable tipster OnLeaks and Pricebaba, show that the centrepiece of the OnePlus 7 will be a 6.5in FHD+ screen that ditches the notch in favour of a pop-up front-facing camera, similar to that found on the Vivo Nex.

So... To celebrate my fourth Twitter Anniversary as @OnLeaks and start 2019 leaks season, here comes a lil gift as your very first look at the #OnePlus7! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gj5eHbiB25 pic.twitter.com/7oNyF9jgG0 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 3, 2019

This, along with the devices screen-embedded fingerprint scanner, will equip the device with a screen to body ratio of "95 per cent or more", according to the leak.

Around the rear of the OnePlus 7 you'll find an S10-rivalling triple-camera setup, and underneath will allegedly sit a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor teamed with 6GB RAM and a 4,150mAh battery; an improvement on the 3,700 mAh battery found inside the OnePlus 6T.

Reiterating recent comments from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, Pricebaba notes that the OnePlus 7 won't offer wireless charging support, nor will it revive the 3.5mm headphone jack.

27/2/19: The OnePlus 7 won't offer wireless charging support, the company's CEO Pete Las has confirmed in an interview with CNET.

Nowadays, you'll find wireless charging on most flagship smartphones, and some OEMs - such as Huawei and Samsung - are going a step further with reverse wireless charging - a feature that lets you use the smartphone to charge another device, er, wirelessly.

That doesn't mean the tech will be coming to the next OnePlus flagship though, as Lau told CNET that he thinks wireless charging is "inferior" compared to traditional methods.

He said it takes too long to charge a device using a wireless pad, whereas with the OnePlus quick charge plug, you can get your battery 50 per cent charged in just 20 minutes.

"OnePlus charging is one of the best," Lau said. "Wireless charging is far inferior."

He did tell CNET that OnePlus is working on accelerating the delivery of wireless charging, but said it hasn't yet been able to do it without generating too much heat.

22/2/19: Live images of the OnePlus 7 has surfaced on the interwebs, confirming the handset's full-screen design.

Backing up earlier chatter (below), the images show that the next OnePlus flagship will shun both the notch and 'punch-hole' cutout in favour of an all-screen front. Instead, the handset might opt for a pop-up front-facing camera, similar to that seen on the Oppo Find X.

The images, which come courtesy of Chinese tipster Steven_Sbw don't tell us much else about the so-called OnePlus 7, but all-but-confirm that the handset will adopt the same in-screen fingerprint scanner as its OnePlus 6T sibling.

The OnePlus 7 looks set to make its debut in May this year, perhaps alongside the firm's long-rumoured 5G smartphone.

14/1/19: OnePlus will ditch the notch for its upcoming OnePlus 7, instead opting for a slider mechanism.

Images posted by typically-reliable tipster SlashLeaks show an alleged prototype of the so-called OnePlus 7 sized up against the OnePlus 6T. While both phones are sitting inside cases that hide most of their bodies, the leak reveals that, unlike its predecessor, the OnePlus 7 features no notch and an all-screen design.

With the notch binned, speculation suggests that OnePlus might opt for a slider mechanism to accommodate the front camera; similar to that seen on Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3, the Honor Magic 2 and the Oppo Find X.

Beyond its lack of screen cutout and seemingly curved screen, the images don't reveal much else about the next-gen onePlus flagship. However, OnePlus last year confirmed that it'll be one of the first OEMs to adopt Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, so this likely will power the OnePlus 7.

It's unlikely to offer 5G, though; OnePlus has said that its first 5G devices will also be the first in an all-new lineup from the company that will co-exist alongside its current array of numerically-branded devices.

We'd also put our money on the OnePlus 7 featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner similar to that found on the OnePlus 6T, a rear-mounted dual camera setup, and - probably - still no IP certification.

If it follows the release schedule of the OnePlus 6, then we can expect to see the OnePlus 7 sometime in May, with a OnePlus 7T handset likely to follow later in the year. µ