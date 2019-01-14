OnePlus 7 mega-leak reveals notch-less, full-screen design

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus will ditch the notch for its upcoming OnePlus 7, instead opting for a slider mechanism.

Images posted by typically-reliable tipster SlashLeaks show an alleged prototype of the so-called OnePlus 7 sized up against the OnePlus 6T. While both phones are sitting inside cases that hide most of their bodies, the leak reveals that, unlike its predecessor, the OnePlus 7 features no notch and an all-screen design.

With the notch binned, speculation suggests that OnePlus might opt for a slider mechanism to accommodate the front camera; similar to that seen on Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3, the Honor Magic 2 and the Oppo Find X.

Beyond its lack of screen cutout and seemingly curved screen, the images don't reveal much else about the next-gen onePlus flagship. However, OnePlus last year confirmed that it'll be one of the first OEMs to adopt Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, so this likely will power the OnePlus 7.

It's unlikely to offer 5G, though; OnePlus has said that its first 5G devices will also be the first in an all-new lineup from the company that will co-exist alongside its current array of numerically-branded devices.

We'd also put our money on the OnePlus 7 featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner similar to that found on the OnePlus 6T, a rear-mounted dual camera setup, and - probably - still no IP certification.

If it follows the release schedule of the OnePlus 6, then we can expect to see the OnePlus 7 sometime in May, with a OnePlus 7T handset likely to follow later in the year. µ