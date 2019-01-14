Apple's AirPower charger may actually see the light of day after all

AS OMENS FOR a product go, deleting nearly every reference from your website and carefully not mentioning it in public isn't as promising as a multi-million-pound marketing campaign. AirPower - Apple's multi-device charging pad - was first unveiled back in September 2017 alongside the iPhone X with a release date of 2018.

16 months later, it's nowhere to be seen and the word 'AirPower' suddenly can only be found in one place on Apple's website: a list of trademarks that also includes long-dormant properties like Newton and One-to-one. Unsurprisingly, we thought that AirPower was as dead as the iPod.

Not so, apparently: rumours of AirPower's death have been greatly exaggerated, and according to one source the mythical charging matt is now entering general production.

Breaking: AirPower is finally coming. We just learned from credible source in supply chain that the manufacture Luxshare Precision has already started producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad. Luxshare Precision is also the maker of Apple AirPods and USB-C cables. pic.twitter.com/UqgWIAh3sx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) January 12, 2019

As well as the above tweet, ChargerLAB has followed up with a bit more information, revealing that mass production will begin in a week's time.

"Another source claims Pegatron is set to start mass produce AirPower at Jan 21," the tweet reads. "Pegatron is also an Apple OEM in Asia. The company employee says AirPower has total three layers of coils in 8-7-7 configuration from bottom to top."

That coil configuration could be important. One of the more frequently cited rumours about the AirPower's rumoured death explained that the device was prone to overheating due to its complex circuitry. Unlike other charging pads, Apple's goal with AirPower is to make a device that can charge a device no matter where it's placed, without any fiddly lining up and adjustment, and that presents quite a challenge internally.

ChargerLAB isn't the only one claiming that AirPower may be just around the corner. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo slapped a Q1 2019 release date for AirPower in his last investment note too.

Just think: you could be resting all your Apple devices on a single pad in just three months' time, instead of fiddling around with charging cables like a pauper. µ